Tiffany Haddish DUI Arrest Marks Comedian's Second In Two Years

Thanksgiving weekend isn't off to a great start for Tiffany Haddish, according to TMZ. The embattled actress began her Thursday (November 23) evening with a performance at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood in honour of the venue's 43rd annual feast for the community. There, she seemed to be in good spirits while sharing funny anecdotes and cracking jokes for friends, fans, and fellow comedians. It's unclear if she went anywhere else after that function before heading home, though when she finally made it on the road toward her place, Haddish reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel.

The 43-year-old was given a DUI charge by the Beverly Hills Police Department, who had her in handcuffs in the early hours of Friday (November 24) morning. Around 5:45 AM a call came in about a vehicle sitting in the middle of Beverly Drive, still running with the driver allegedly slumped over. Haddish didn't cause a scene as authorities took her away, and she should be out by later this afternoon, if not already back at home.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish On Child Abuse Allegations: "You Will See"

Tiffany Haddish's Thanksgiving Festivities End in Jail

It's worth noting that this marks the California native's second DUI arrest in the last two years. The first came in January 2022 in Atlanta and also found Haddish falling asleep behind the wheel. When police arrived at the scene, they found the entertainer pulling into a neighbourhood. Her trial for that case is quickly approaching on December 4, with charges of DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. Tiff's team was contacted for comment but didn't respond in time for the article's publication.

Thankfully for Tiffany Haddish, she won't be spending her whole holiday season behind bars. We can't say the same for Tory Lanez, R. Kelly, and Suge Knight, though. They obviously don't get to celebrate Thanksgiving in the grandiose capacity of years past, but still, their respective institutions made sure they at least had pumpkin pie. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Celebrity Thanksgiving Meals: Tory Lanez, R. Kelly, And Suge Knight All Eat Pumpkin Pie In Prison

[Via]