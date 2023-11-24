thanksgiving
- RelationshipsAre Lil Scrappy & Erica Dixon Together? "L&HH" Power Couple Bombarded With Questions During Solo Thanksgiving StreamsThe pair's separate Thanksgivings raised a lot of questions from fans.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDaBaby's Creative Use Of Thanksgiving Leftovers Leaves Fans DroolingDaBaby has proven that there are no limits when it comes to creating delicious recipes.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Shares Family Pictures With Will Smith For ThanksgivingIf there's one thing about the Smith family, it's that they can stay supportive and loving of each other through so much turmoil.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Rants About Being Denied Entry To Exclusive LA Club Hours Before DUI Arrest: WatchUpon finally gaining entry, Haddish immediately asked where the bar was.By Ben Mock
- Viral"Bottoms Up" Thanksgiving Grace Leaves Nicki Minaj SpeechlessThe Barbz are taking their "Pink Friday 2" hype to bold new heights.By Ben Mock
- GossipAre Desiigner And Lyrica Anderson Dating? Duo Spends Thanksgiving TogetherThe two seemed quite close in the "Love & Hip Hop" star's latest IG story post, which caught many fans by surprise.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSocial Media Reacts To Ice Spice's Lackluster Thanksgiving MealThe sandwich didn't look too bad.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureTransforming Thanksgiving Leftovers: 5 Ways To Remix Your FeastRevamp Thanksgiving leftovers with 5 innovative remixes —turkey ramen, stuffing waffles, pumpkin pie shakes, and more!By Axl Banks
- MusicLil Wayne Shares Wholesome Thanksgiving Family Photo With His KidsFans online are loving the adorable pic.By Lavender Alexandria
- LifeDarius Jackson's Instagram Lights Up With Baby Leodis Pics Amid Keke Palmer Restraining OrderLeodis' uncle, Sarunas Jackson, twins with the young boy in one of the photos, which appear to be throwbacks from Darius' camera roll.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Flexes Her Thanksgiving FeastNicki Minaj went all out this year.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B Reveals That She Slept Through ThanksgivingCardi B has had a tiring week.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeTiffany Haddish DUI Arrest Marks Comedian's Second In Two YearsHaddish didn't cause an accident on her way home from The Laugh Factor's annual Thanksgiving celebration. Instead, officers found her sleeping behind the wheel with her car still running on Beverly Drive.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCelebrity Thanksgiving Meals: Tory Lanez, R. Kelly, And Suge Knight All Eat Pumpkin Pie In PrisonThough they're being housed at different facilities on the West Coast, Suge and Tory were each served the same holiday meal.By Hayley Hynes