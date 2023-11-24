Lil Wayne Shares Wholesome Thanksgiving Family Photo With His Kids

Fans online are loving the adorable pic.

Thanksgiving was earlier this week which led many to spend time with family and eat plenty of good food. Celebrities were no different and they often took to social media to show off what they were eating and who they were spending time with. That included Lil Wayne, who got the particularly wholesome treatment. He shared a photo of him celebrating the holiday with his children which delighted fans.

In the comments of a repost of the pic, fans reacted to the video. "Lil Wayne and the Lil Wayne’s," one of the top comments jokes. Others joked about how much the children look like him. "Damn the babymommas genes ain't fight back at all," one comment with over 24k upvotes reads. "All 4 of them look just like Wayne in different Eras. Reginae Hot boy wayne, Cam & DJ hustlerz musik Wayne, and Neil the Carter 3 Wayne," another commentor agrees. Check out the picture and all the reactions to it below.

Lil Wayne's Family Holiday

Earlier this month, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz teamed up for a new collaborative album called Welcome 2 ColleGrove. The project is a spiritual sequel of sorts to 2 Chainz album Collegrove which many view as a de-facto collaboration project between the two. Because of ongoing legal troubles with his label, Wayne wasn't able to officially release an album, but he appears on the project numerous times.

Their new album Welcome 2 ColleGrove is a feature-packed affair. 21 Savage, Usher, Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, Vory, Rick Ross, and Marsha Ambrosius all make appearances on the record. The album is expected to make its debut on the Billboard 200 over the weekend. The earlier sales projections have them pushing a modest 32k copies in the album's first week. What do you think of the adorable photo of Lil Wayne with his children on Thanksgiving? How much do you think Wayne's children look like him? Let us know in the comment section below.

