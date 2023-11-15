Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Share Feature-Packed Tracklist For “Welcome 2 ColleGrove”

Fans don't have to wait much longer to hear Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz first ever official collaborative album. While they functionally collaborated on the 2016 album COLLEGROVE, legal technicalities prevented it from being an official concept album. Now the highly anticipated sequel Welcome 2 ColleGrove is just a few days away. To celebrate the impending release the pair have dropped a few singles already, and they just saw fit to share the tracklist ahead of the album's release.

Like a lot of rap albums these days it's a pretty bulky tracklist rounding out at 21 songs. Though 5 of the tracks are labeled "Scenes" which implies they're more of interlude-style cuts. The album also sports a handful of appearances from some pretty high-profile artists. 21 Savage, Usher, Benny The Butcher, Vory, Rick Ross, and Marsha Ambrosius are all set to appear. That doesn't include some of the names on board for production duties like Juicy J and Big K.R.I.T. 50 Cent also contributed, serving as the narrator in a trailer released for the album. Check out the announcement and full tracklist below.

Lil Wayne And 2 Chainz Collab Album Tracklist Revealed

The pair have already shared two singles from the album. First came "Presha" which led the project off back in October. It's racked up over 5 million streams on Spotify in the month since it was originally released. They followed it up with a second single called "Long Story Short" just last week. The entire album is due to drop in just two days.

Another newly released single spoke to Lil Wayne's influence over younger artists in hip hop. Lil Durk released his new single "Smurk Carter" where he deliberately tried to adapt Lil Wayne flows. He's one of dozens of contemporary rappers who continue to cite Wayne as one of their biggest influences. What do you think of the tracklist for Welcome 2 ColleGrove? Which track are you most excited to hear? Let us know in the comment section below.

