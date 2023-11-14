The Game Left With “Chills” After Lil Wayne Freestyles At Fugees Concert

The Game says that he "got chills" after seeing Lil Wayne perform a freestyle during a cameo appearance at the Fugees' recent concert in Los Angeles. He remarked as such in a comment on Instagram when Rap Marathon shared a video of the performance. In the clip, Wayne raps over the Fugees‘ “Ready Or Not” beat, remixing it with his own lyrics.

The Game wasn't the only one with a positive reaction to Wayne's freestyle. Other fans shared plenty of excited responses in the comments section as well. One wrote: "Daaaaamn wtf we need that remix on streaming platforms … Weezy da [goat emoji] no [cap emoji]." Another added: "It’s amazing that we grew up listening to him and he never once fell off, he was confident in his ability so much so, that he ventured into rock. Had a hit, and just kept pushing. Absolute pioneer in the rap game."

Fugees' Perform In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Singers Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel and Ms. Lauryn Hill perform onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

While fans were loving Wayne's appearance, the overall response to Lauryn Hill's tour hasn't been universally positive. Other attendees have complained about the artists' tardiness to shows. Hill responded to those complaints during the Los Angeles show. “They say, ‘Oh, she’s late’ and ‘She’s late tonight,’” Hill said. “Yo, y’all are lucky I make it to this bloodclot stage every night."

Lil Wayne Joins Fugees On Stage

She continued: "I leave my soul on this stage. And I don’t do it because they let me do it. I do it because I stand her in the name of God. And I know it. God is who allows me to do it. He surrounded me with family and community when there was no support. When the album sold so many records and no one showed up and said, ‘Hey, would you like to make another one… We’re survivors. Not just survivors, we’re thrivers.” Be on the lookout for further updates on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour on HotNewHipHop.

