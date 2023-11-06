Lauryn Hill Fires Back At Criticism For Being Late To Shows

Lauryn Hill has addressed critics who have complained about her being late to live performances on her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. On stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Hill remarked that fans are "lucky" she makes it to the shows at all.

“They say, ‘Oh, she’s late’ and ‘She’s late tonight.’ Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this … stage every night,” she told the audience. “I leave my soul on this stage. And I don’t do it because they let me. I do it because I stand here in the name of God. And I know it. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support when the album sold so many records and no one showed up and said, ‘Hey, would you like to make another one?’”

Lauryn Hill Performs In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Singers Pras Michel, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“I went around the world and I played the same album over and over and over and over and over and over again. Because we’re the survivors, and we’re not just the survivors; we’re the thrivers,” Hill added. She released Miseducation in 1998, marking her only solo album release. A year later, it became the first hip-hop project to win Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Lauryn Hill Speaks About Her Tardiness

Hill's tour is also serving as a reunion for The Fugees with Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michael joining her. Be on the lookout for further updates on Hill's ongoing tour on HotNewHipHop.

