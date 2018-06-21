miseducation of lauryn hill
- MusicLauryn Hill Postpones "Miseducation" Tour Amid "Serious Vocal Strain"The rest of Lauryn Hill's tour will continue in 2024.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Game Left With "Chills" After Lil Wayne Freestyles At Fugees ConcertLil Wayne impressed The Game with his recent freestyle during the Fugees' L.A. concert.By Cole Blake
- MusicLauryn Hill Fires Back At Criticism For Being Late To ShowsLauryn Hill says fans are "lucky" she shows up to her concerts in the first place.By Cole Blake
- MusicLauryn Hill Postpones Philly Show On Advice From DoctorsHill is notoriously unreliable when it comes to live shows. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLauryn Hill & Fugees Add More Dates To "Miseducation" 25th Anniversary TourLauryn Hill and the Fugees will be performing an additional ten shows together.By Cole Blake
- MusicLauryn Hill Cites "Unrealistic Expectations" For Never Releasing Follow-Up AlbumIn a new interview, the critically acclaimed artist opened up about why she never released a sophomore album. By Madusa S.
- NumbersCardi B Surpasses Lauryn Hill In Her Latest Billboard Accomplishment"Invasion Of Privacy" is the longest-charting rap debut by a female MC, surpassing "Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill."By Aron A.
- MusicLauryn Hill Settled Her $370K Legal Troubles With AMEXThe hefty lawsuit against the rapper has been dropped.By Erika Marie
- MusicLauryn Hill Confirms South African Date With Nas To Reassure "Doubtful" FansSome were worried the artist may have canceled the show.By Zaynab
- MusicLauryn Hill Postpones September Show To May Due To A ColdLauryn Hill forced to postpone another show.By Milca P.
- MusicAmerican Express Reportedly Sues Lauryn Hill For Nearly $400K In Unpaid Credit Card DebtLauryn Hill has a hefty bill due. By Chantilly Post
- MusicPras Says Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean Turned Down $90M Fugees Reunion OfferPras reveals what could have been.By Milca P.
- MusicSantigold Says Lauryn Hill Yanked Her From Tour Without Giving Proper NoticeLauryn Hill reportedly snubbed both Nas and Santigold as openers for "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour."By Devin Ch
- MusicTierra Whack Speaks On Backstage Encounter With Her "Idol" Lauryn HillThe rising star was the opening act for the industry veteran in Philly.By Zaynab
- MusicLauryn Hill To Be Featured On Teyana Taylor's "KTSE" ProjectTeyana received some "words of encouragement" from Ms. Hill herself.By Milca P.