Erykah Badu Encourages Lauryn Hill To Record New Music Following Apple Music Honor

BYLavender Alexandria228 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Erykah Badu at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Many fans have been hoping for a follow-up for a long time.

All week music fans were waiting online with feverish anticipation for each new drop from Apple Music's Top 100 Albums of all time list. Hip-hop was well-represented on the list, though it still didn't always go over well with rap fans. Nas' classic debut album Illmatic landed on the list though many fans felt it deserved to be much higher. Kendrick Lamar landed in the top 10 but with his 2012 album Good Kid m.A.A.d City. But many think that the record's follow-up, 2015's To Pimp A Butterfly was even more deserving of a spot.

At the same time as Kendrick's placement at number 7 was revealed, they also revealed the very top spot on the list. Lauryn Hill's classic 1998 debut album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill landed at number one. The album's appearance on the list is no surprise as it's one of the most acclaimed records of all time. Still many were surprised to see it land higher than albums like Michael Jackson's Thriller and The Beatles Abbey Road. The album is famously still her only studio album to date. It was followed up by her MTV Unplugged 2.0 live album a few years later but 26 years later she's yet to release a new studio album. But Erykah Badu thinks now is the perfect time for Hill to get back in the studio following her Apple Music honor.

Read More: Erykah Badu Goes All Natural With Scantily Clad Set Of Pictures

Erykah Badu Encouraging Lauryn Hill

In a recent Instagram post, Badu called for Hill to return to the studio. "We celebrate you. You weathered the storm L boogie. @mslaurynhill . Your best work is still in u. I see u," her caption read. The Apple Music albums list was voted on by various members of the music media. They weren't just asked to pick their favorite albums though. Ebro shared the criteria voters were given in a tweet earlier this week. It focused more on things like influence and impact rather than just quality alone.

What do you think of Erykah Badu's post encouraging Lauryn Hill to get back in the studio and record new material? Do you think she will ever release a follow-up to her debut Miseducation? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Rapsody & Erykah Badu Are Lovestruck On "3:AM"

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2017 A+E Networks Upfront At Jazz At Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose HallMusicJermaine Dupri Claims Apple Music's Top 100 Albums List Disrespected R&B1.5K
LAURYN HILL IN CONCERT AT THE ZENITH IN PARISMusicLauryn Hill Claims The Top Spot On The Apple Music 100 Best Albums List1.8K
GQ Men Of The Year Award 2023 In BerlinMusicErykah Badu Goes All Natural With Scantily Clad Set Of Pictures122.7K
apple music 100 best albumsMusicApple Music Reveals Top 10 Albums On 100 Best List: A Breakdown390