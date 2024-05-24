Erykah Badu Encourages Lauryn Hill To Record New Music Following Apple Music Honor

All week music fans were waiting online with feverish anticipation for each new drop from Apple Music's Top 100 Albums of all time list. Hip-hop was well-represented on the list, though it still didn't always go over well with rap fans. Nas' classic debut album Illmatic landed on the list though many fans felt it deserved to be much higher. Kendrick Lamar landed in the top 10 but with his 2012 album Good Kid m.A.A.d City. But many think that the record's follow-up, 2015's To Pimp A Butterfly was even more deserving of a spot.

At the same time as Kendrick's placement at number 7 was revealed, they also revealed the very top spot on the list. Lauryn Hill's classic 1998 debut album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill landed at number one. The album's appearance on the list is no surprise as it's one of the most acclaimed records of all time. Still many were surprised to see it land higher than albums like Michael Jackson's Thriller and The Beatles Abbey Road. The album is famously still her only studio album to date. It was followed up by her MTV Unplugged 2.0 live album a few years later but 26 years later she's yet to release a new studio album. But Erykah Badu thinks now is the perfect time for Hill to get back in the studio following her Apple Music honor.

Read More: Erykah Badu Goes All Natural With Scantily Clad Set Of Pictures

Erykah Badu Encouraging Lauryn Hill

In a recent Instagram post, Badu called for Hill to return to the studio. "We celebrate you. You weathered the storm L boogie. @mslaurynhill . Your best work is still in u. I see u," her caption read. The Apple Music albums list was voted on by various members of the music media. They weren't just asked to pick their favorite albums though. Ebro shared the criteria voters were given in a tweet earlier this week. It focused more on things like influence and impact rather than just quality alone.

What do you think of Erykah Badu's post encouraging Lauryn Hill to get back in the studio and record new material? Do you think she will ever release a follow-up to her debut Miseducation? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Rapsody & Erykah Badu Are Lovestruck On "3:AM"

[Via]