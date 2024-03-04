Erykah Badu Goes All Natural With Scantily Clad Set Of Pictures

Fans poured out love for her uncompromised look.

Erykah Badu has always been unflinchingly herself. That was the case once again when she shared a new series of pictures to Instagram. It's a compilation of snaps of an outfit she wore during a recent show. She's wearing a green body suit paired with some knee high black boots. Numerous pictures from the compilation feature her performing on stage. But it was one of the pre-show pics that got the most attention from fans.

In the very first picture of the compilation, Badu is proudly sporting an all-natural look showing off her hairy armpits. "U gone get this work … I been doin this" she captioned the post. In the comments, fans show their love for her continued refusal to follow trends. "All natural....rare these days....love it!!" one of the top comments on the post reads. "We Stan an unapologetic queen!" and "Good ole ORGANIC body they don’t make em like this no more" two other comments read. Check out the full compilation of pictures in the comment section below.

Erykah Badu's Thirst Trap Compilation

Fans of Erykah Badu are no strangers to tantalizing selfies. Just last week, she announced a new collaboration with Rapsody and even shared a preview of the track with fans. The video was reposted from Rapsody's TikTok account but fans honed in on what Badu in particular was wearing. It's a similar look to her newest video but this time in very short pink and purple shorts. Neither artist has confirmed exactly when the song will be officially released.

A few weeks earlier, Badu sparked some controversy with a tweet during the Super Bowl. "Perfect day to cheat with a soft dude. Men gone be watchin' football," her hilarious tweet reads. It racked up more than 26k likes but didn't go without controversy. The comment section features multiple comments from men upset at the notion. What do you think of Erykah Badu's scintillating new selfies? Do you appreciate her decision to go all natural? Let us know in the comment section below.

