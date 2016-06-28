Lyrically untouchable, North Carolina’s Rapsody ain’t nothing ta fuck wit. With five mixtapes, two EPs, and one studio album to her name, the rapper born Marlanna Evans wasn’t looking for any big-name co-signs, but with talent like hers, it came anyway. Rapsody got a huge look in March 2015 when she was featured as (arguably) the only guest verse on Kendrick Lamar’s masterpiece LP To Pimp a Butterfly. The verse she gave to K-Dot on “Complexion” is a perfect introduction to the world, showcasing Rapsody’s wordplay, intricate rhyming, and deep sense of social responsibility. Signed independently to 9th Wonder, Evans hasn’t released a project since her verse on TPAB beckoned the world’s attention. Bet on this: when Rapsody drops what she’s cooking, it won’t disappoint.