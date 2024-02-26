Erykah Badu Previews Upcoming Song With Rapsody While Leaving Fans Drooling Over Revealing Outfit

Erykah Badu is the epitome of what it means to be an all-time great artist in the realms of hip-hop and R&B. She has been going strong for about 22 years now. On the other hand, Rapsody has not been around that long. She got her start in 2020. Even though her lack of experience on paper is nowhere near Badu yet, she is well on her way to becoming a legend already. Which is why Erykah Badu and Rapsody's marriage on this upcoming song is something to be extremely excited about. The two were onstage together recently to help celebrate Badu's 53 birthday. In fact she turns 53 today, so happy birthday from HNHH!

The event was held in Dallas, Texas, according to HipHopDX. Erykah Badu and Rapsody decided to call the song "3:AM." From the preview, we can tell their second collaboration will be something serene and downright beautiful. Badu soulfully sings as she always does, while Rapsody comes through with the rapping. However, that was not all the fans were lusting after.

Read More: Keyshia Cole Surprises Student Performers During Their "Love" Rendition

Erykah Badu Has Fans Thirsting & Not Just For The Song

In the post above from Rapsody's Instagram post, people could not help but notice what Badu was wearing. The Dallas native was proudly showing off her rear in skin-tight pink and purple shorts with thigh-high black leather boots. One person comments, "Good Googly Moogly." Another praises Andre 3000 for getting with her, as they do have a son who is in his later 20s. "Andre 3 stacks we understand 😮‍💨" There is no information on when this song will drop, but we cannot wait for it.

What are your thoughts on this new upcoming track with Erykah Badu and Rapsody? Are these two of the greatest voices in hip-hop? How do you feel about Erykah's revealing outfit during the performance? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Erykah Badu and Rapsody. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Maino & Young Thug Team Up For New Single, "Poetry"

[Via]