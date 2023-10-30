Rapsody And Hit-Boy Are Dodging “Asteroids” On Their New Song

There are plenty of producers that have been tearing it up over the past few years or so. One of them has to be Hit-Boy without a doubt. One of the reasons why he has been so dominant is because of his tremendous run with Nas. Their King's Disease and Magic series is one of the most impressive feats in recent memory. Now, he is collaborating with another lyrical talent, Rapsody.

Even though one of the greatest rappers has not been dropping too much since her 2019 record, Eve, she is still at the top of her game. The beat includes some piano keys, laser shots, and a boom-bap vibe. Rapsody announced this track in a clever way last night (October 29) on her Instagram. Hit-Boy also was hyping it up, saying, "It's on [fire emoji]."

Read More: 21 Savage Slams Kodak Black For Claiming That He “Switched Up”

Listen To "Asteroids" From Rapsody And Hit-Boy

The message of "Asteroids" is dodging the hate and disrespect and standing up for yourself. Rapsody is rapping with authority and gives off the feeling that she is taking no prisoners this time. "My biggest flex is I can stand on what I did /

Never faked anything, the cars or how I lived." If you need a track to give you a confidence boost, then this is the track for you.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new track from Rapsody and Hit-Boy, "Asteroids?" Is Rapsody one of the best rappers of all time? Do we need more material from her and Hit-Boy? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Rapsody and Hit-Boy, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Know my power, I know what my penmanship did

Drop so many jewels I couldn't even put em on wrist

That's the sacrifice when you this nice

They wanna dim your light

But never that, never that

Never that

Read More: Drake Breaks Silence On Israel-Palestine Conflict, Signs Letter Calling For Ceasefire