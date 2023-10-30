Rapsody Announces Hit-Boy Collaboration, “Asteroids,” Is Dropping At Midnight

Rapsody says that she'll be dropping a collaboration with Hit-Boy titled "Asteroids" at midnight tonight. She confirmed the release plans on Instagram by sharing a video of an old-school green and black computer screen featuring comments from fans.

Messages included “We need a new album it’s been a minute” to “My favorite rapper used to be Rapsody but she ain't dropped a album since 2019.” At the end of the clip, she joins to respond, “I’m back.” In the comments of the announcement, Hit-Boy added: "It's on [fire emoji]." Rapsody released her last album, Eve, back in 2019. Each song was named for influential black women, including Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Myrlie Evers, and Aaliyah.

Rapsody Performs At Global Citizen Festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Rapsody performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2023 at Central Park on September 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The announcement of a new single comes as Rapsody prepares for the release of her next album. Last Thursday, she posted a teaser video narrated by her “BFF,” Darin Michelle, who revealed she's listened to the project. “I just listened to your album again on the way home from the Badu concert,” Michelle said in the video. “And I just — I just needed to say that that shit is so special. It’s so, so, so special. It is like your heart on wax, and I just wanted you to know how special it is. And that’s it.” In the caption, the rapper added: “'The hardest step she ever took was to blindly trust in who she was.' Album done." Check out her "Asteroids" announcement below.

Rapsody's "Asteroids" Drops At Midnight

As for Hit-Boy, his work with Rapsody comes after finishing his two trilogies with Nas, King's Disease and Magic. Be on the lookout for the new effort at midnight and future updates on Rapsody's album on HotNewHipHop.

