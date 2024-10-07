Nelly Performs With St. Lunatics Despite Their Ongoing Legal Dispute

BYCole Blake474 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 – Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 17: Nelly performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Nelly and St. Lunatics put their differences aside at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special.

Nelly, J-Kwon, and Chingy of St. Lunatics put their differences aside to reunite for a performance at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special on Sunday. On stage, they performed several hit songs including “Air Force Ones,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Tipsy,” “Hot In Herre,” and more. Despite the reunion, St. Lunatics member Ali Jones was not present, making good on a promise he made in 2023 to never perform with Nelly again.

St. Lunatics' lawsuit against Nelly is in relation to the making of his iconic 2000 album, Country Grammar. The group filed a filed their copyright infringement case against him, last month, alleging that he never credited them for their work on the effort. Nelly had joked about the lawsuit while promoting the AMAs show. “STL INVADES @amas …!!! An anyone who has a problem with that ‘Sue’ me…!!!” he wrote on Instagram.

Read More: Nelly Hit With $50 Million Lawsuit From Former St. Lunatics Groupmates

Nelly Performs With St. Lunatics At The AMAs

In this image released on October 6, 2024, Nelly performs at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

As for Ali Jones' refusal to perform with Nelly, he explained his reasoning during an interview with VladTV. "I watched it for 20 years and I’m the butt of the joke because it took me 20 years to realize it. I could put a never, ever behind it will I ever hit the stage or do anything with him. He has no real raw good intentions for others," he said in 2023. "Not for us and we’ve all sat together and searched hard to try to find a time that didn’t benefit him. He got $50 million, I’m happy for him. That’s what he wants. He wants a billion."

Nelly Reunites With St. Lunatics

Check out the St. Lunatics performance at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nelly on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Nelly Responds To St. Lunatics' Ali With Group's History: "Actual Factuals"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...