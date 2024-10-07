Nelly Performs With St. Lunatics Despite Their Ongoing Legal Dispute

Nelly and St. Lunatics put their differences aside at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special.

Nelly, J-Kwon, and Chingy of St. Lunatics put their differences aside to reunite for a performance at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special on Sunday. On stage, they performed several hit songs including “Air Force Ones,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Tipsy,” “Hot In Herre,” and more. Despite the reunion, St. Lunatics member Ali Jones was not present, making good on a promise he made in 2023 to never perform with Nelly again.

St. Lunatics' lawsuit against Nelly is in relation to the making of his iconic 2000 album, Country Grammar. The group filed a filed their copyright infringement case against him, last month, alleging that he never credited them for their work on the effort. Nelly had joked about the lawsuit while promoting the AMAs show. “STL INVADES @amas …!!! An anyone who has a problem with that ‘Sue’ me…!!!” he wrote on Instagram.

Nelly Performs With St. Lunatics At The AMAs

In this image released on October 6, 2024, Nelly performs at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

As for Ali Jones' refusal to perform with Nelly, he explained his reasoning during an interview with VladTV. "I watched it for 20 years and I’m the butt of the joke because it took me 20 years to realize it. I could put a never, ever behind it will I ever hit the stage or do anything with him. He has no real raw good intentions for others," he said in 2023. "Not for us and we’ve all sat together and searched hard to try to find a time that didn’t benefit him. He got $50 million, I’m happy for him. That’s what he wants. He wants a billion."

Nelly Reunites With St. Lunatics