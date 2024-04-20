Air Jordan 9 Golf UNC PE Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 9 Golf shoes have taken a special turn with the exclusive UNC Player's edition, gifted to athletes from the University of North Carolina. Featuring the iconic white and blue color scheme synonymous with the UNC Tar Heels, these shoes are a testament to the rich basketball tradition of the university. The shoes offer a perfect blend of comfort, durability, and traction on the golf course. With its sleek design and innovative technology, this silhouette is favored by athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

But it's not just about the colors—the Air Jordan 9 Golf shoes perform. From its responsive cushioning to its durable outsole, every aspect of this sneaker helps players excel in their game, whether on the golf course or the basketball court. As the UNC Player's exclusive edition gains attention, sneakerheads and UNC fans alike are eager to get their hands on a pair. The Air Jordan 9 Golf UNC Player's edition is sure to make a statement and elevate your style game.

Read More: Nike KD 17 “Penny” Gets Even More Photos

UNC Air Jordan 9 Golf

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with cleats for maximum grip on the course. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with university blue overlays that surround the sneakers. Further, a blue Jumpman is found on the midsole. White laces and more blue branding on the tongue complete these sneakers.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 9 Golf UNC PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” Receives Mock-Up For 2025