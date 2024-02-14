Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC” Restocking This Year

The Air Jordan 1 Low is set to make a comeback with a restock in the iconic "UNC" colorway this fall. This classic color scheme pays homage to Michael Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina. The combination of white, university blue, and black accents creates a timeless and versatile look that appeals to sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. The Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC" restock is expected to generate significant buzz among fans eager to add this coveted pair to their collections. Its association with Michael Jordan's college days adds to its appeal and cultural significance.

The sneaker's low-top silhouette offers a casual and versatile option for everyday wear, making it a staple in any sneaker rotation. With its timeless design and rich history, the Air Jordan 1 Low continues to be a favorite among sneakerheads and basketball fans alike. The upcoming restock of the "UNC" colorway provides another opportunity for enthusiasts to secure a piece of sneaker history. Whether on the court or the streets, the Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC" remains a symbol of style, heritage, and excellence. Overall, you can grab a second chance at copping this sneaker later this year.

"UNC" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the base is constructed from white leather with light blue leather overlays. Further, a light blue leather Nike Swoosh and Air Jordan Wings logo are found on the sides and heels. Finally, blue laces and more blue branding are found on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC” will be restocked sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

