Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Wings “Black” Gets An Exclusive Look

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Wings is set to release in an upcoming "Black" colorway, boasting premium materials and exquisite craftsmanship. Made in Italy, these sneakers exude luxury and sophistication, reflecting their high retail price. This iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Wings introduces a unique twist with the incorporation of pony hair, adding texture and depth to the design. The sleek black colorway elevates the classic silhouette, making it a versatile option for any wardrobe. With its attention to detail and luxurious materials, this pair embodies the essence of premium sneaker craftsmanship.

While the retail price may be steep, the quality and exclusivity of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Wings justify the investment for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. Stay tuned for the release of the "Black" colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Wings, as it promises to make a bold statement in the sneaker community. Whether worn for casual outings or special occasions, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and elevate any look with their impeccable design and premium construction.

"Black" Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Wings

Image via lukematthews_

We don't have much on this pair, with just these photos available. From what we can see, the sneakers showcase a brown rubber sole and black midsole. The uppers are crafted from black pony hair with more black hair overlays. Further, the shoes feature a black leather Swoosh and black Wings logo above. Overall, the sneakers feature a clean and cohesive color scheme.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Wings “Black” will be released sometime this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $975 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

