Air Jordan 4 “Laser” Sample Exclusive Photos

The Air Jordan 4 "Laser" is a highly exclusive sample created specifically for Michael Jordan and select friends and family. This special edition sneaker boasts a laser-etched leather body adorned with intricate designs, showcasing the craftsmanship and attention to detail that defines the Jordan brand. Featuring a striking color scheme of red, black, and white, the Air Jordan 4 "Laser" exudes timeless elegance and sophistication. The laser-etched patterns add a unique and luxurious touch to the classic silhouette, making it a coveted collector's item among sneaker enthusiasts.

Due to its limited production and exclusive distribution, the Air Jordan 4 "Laser" is one of the rarest and most sought-after sneakers in the Jordan lineup. Its rarity adds to its allure, with only a select few lucky enough to own a pair. While the Air Jordan 4 "Laser" may not be readily available to the general public, its legendary status and iconic design ensure its place in sneaker history. For those fortunate enough to get their hands on a pair, it represents the pinnacle of Jordan brand exclusivity and prestige.

"Laser" Air Jordan 4

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

As you can see, this sneaker features an incredibly detailed and intricate upper. Geometric designs can be found all over. The sneakers take on a white, red, and black color scheme that is the staple colorway of Jordan Brand. Of course, Jordan branding is found on the tongues and heels of these shoes.

More Photos

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 4 “Laser” Sample will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a sample and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

