Air Jordan 38 “UNC” PE First Look

The Air Jordan 38 is set to make waves with its upcoming release in the iconic "UNC" colorway. This stylish sneaker pays homage to the University of North Carolina with its classic blue and white palette. Unlike previous player's editions, the Air Jordan 38 caters to sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike, offering a versatile design suitable for any occasion. The shoe's upper boasts premium materials for durability and comfort. The UNC colorway exudes a timeless appeal, making it a must-have for collectors and fans of the Jumpman brand.

Its active lifestyle focus means you can sport these kicks on and off the court with confidence. The Air Jordan 38's sleek silhouette and cushioned sole promise a comfortable fit, ensuring you'll be ready for any adventure. Stay tuned for the release date, as sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike eagerly await the chance to cop this UNC-inspired gem. Chances are that an Air Jordan 38 will eventually be released in a similar colorway, but we'll have to wait and see.

"UNC" Air Jordan 38 PE

Image via Alyssa Utsby (Instagram)

The sneakers feature an icy blue sole with a white and blue midsole. A blue mesh-like material constructs the base, with white overlays. White laces and a white tongue complete the design. The left tongue features the UNC logo in blue, while the right one showcases the Jumpman logo, also in blue. Overall, these sneakers are clean and simple and feature prominent UNC characteristics.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 “UNC” PE will only be released as a player's edition, so the sneakers will not make it to the public. There is definitely a chance that a similar colorway will hit the market in the future. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

