Air Jordan 38 “Aqua” Gets A First Look

Fans of Michael Jordan and his series of trademark sneakers have certainly been anticipating the Air Jordan 38 for some time. Overall, even now, the Jordan Brand core line continues to enjoy tremendous popularity. Over the years, there have been a ton of hits despite the fact that there have undoubtedly been some misses. The Jordan 37 is one of the best Air Jordan models in recent memory. Sneakerheads have automatically assumed that the Jordan 38 is a Jordan 8 homage as the Jordan 37 was a tribute to the Air Jordan 7.

Now, we are getting a look at the Jordan 38 in an “Aqua” colorway. To be honest, there is nothing that can really compare with the Jordans from way back. For Jordan to put out a sneaker that does better than the Jordan 1 or 3, for example, would require some magic. That being said, the Jordan 38 is a fantastic sneaker. It will be exciting to see the future of this sneaker. This is an exclusive look at this pair from a training session.

“Aqua” Air Jordan 38

Image via kicksdong

The sneakers feature a translucent sole that reveals the blue, yellow, and purple colors that are featured in the midsole. The upper featured black mesh and other constructive materials. The sneaker is definitely well-built and will hold up on the court, as shown. The tongue features the Jordan logo in red, purple, and yellow and it is in the same style as the Air Jordan 8. Overall, this sneaker is definitely going to be a hit for basketball players and it clearly can handle all of the movements that happen on a basketball court.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 “Aqua” is going to drop sometime during the holiday season of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 Low x CLOT “White Silk” Friends & Family Release

[Via]