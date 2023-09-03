Air Jordan 5 Low x CLOT “White Silk” Friends & Family Release

The Air Jordan 5 Low is a stylish sneaker loved by many. It’s a low-cut version of the classic Air Jordan 5, known for its iconic design. These kicks feature a comfy fit with a cushioned sole, making them great for everyday wear. The shoe’s upper is made from durable materials, ensuring they last a long time. One standout feature is the distinctive lace lock system that keeps your laces secure. The Air Jordan 5 Low comes in a variety of colorways, allowing you to find the one that suits your style best.

The AJ5 Low is teaming up with streetwear brand CLOT to release a special edition “White Silk” sneaker. CLOT has gained renown as a streetwear brand, thanks to its distinct and fashionable apparel. Their trendy designs, often featuring collaborations with industry giants like Nike, have earned them a dedicated following. CLOT’s style is synonymous with urban fashion, appealing to those who seek a fresh and contemporary aesthetic. The sneakers aren’t going to be available to the public, but a future release could be in store.

CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low "White Silk"

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit.

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent sole with a white midsole featuring red., fighter-pilot inspired details. The uppers are where these sneakers get interesting. Chinese symbols decorate the silk uppers with vibrant red laces and a red sock liner. You can find the CLOT logo on the heels, and a red Jumpman emblem adorns the tongue. Overall, the intricacy and detail of this pair is nothing short of incredible, and unfortunately you probably won’t get to see this pair too often.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 Low x CLOT “White Silk” is releasing in an exclusive friends and family release, meaning the general public will not get their hands on this pair. Also, there are only 250 pairs being manufactured, so the shoes are incredibly limited. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

