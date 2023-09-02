Nike Air Zoom Drive x NOCTA Exclusive Photos

The Nike Air Zoom Drive is a cutting-edge athletic shoe that seamlessly blends style and performance. Engineered for both casual wear and intense workouts, this footwear marvel is a testament to Nike’s commitment to innovation and design. With its sleek, modern aesthetic and a focus on comfort, it has quickly become a favorite among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. NOCTA is a collaboration between Nike and Canadian rapper and global icon, Drake. Launched in December 2020, NOCTA combines Drake’s passion for sports, music, and style, reflecting his nighttime creative energy.

This partnership between Nike and NOCTA has given rise to unique and stylish sportswear and footwear collections, including the Air Zoom Drive. The collaboration infuses Drake’s distinctive aesthetic with Nike’s expertise in sports performance, creating a fusion of fashion and functionality. The result is a shoe that not only delivers exceptional performance on the court or in the gym but also exudes a sense of urban sophistication perfect for streetwear enthusiasts.

NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive

Image via kicksdong

The sneakers feature a very thin black rubber sole with some orange. A white midsole contains an air bubble for maximum comfort. All-white mesh and leather construct the uppers, with white laces completing the design. NOCTA branding can be found on the tongue and also on the heels. Perforations on the sides allow for breathability and more comfort as well. Overall, this pair has the hype of Drake and NOCTA to fuel it, but it is genuinely a great sneaker and has a clean colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Zoom Drive x NOCTA will be released during the fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

