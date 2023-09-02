Nike Sharkidon x Travis Scott Gets A First Look

A new Travis sneaker is on the horizon.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike Sharkidon x Travis Scott Gets A First Look

The Nike Sharkidon, a new Nike model, is teaming up with Travis Scott to create a one-of-a-kind sneaker. This collaboration is all about bringing style and comfort to sneaker fans. What’s fascinating about this sneaker is its unique look. It’s not your typical shoe; it has a futuristic design with all sorts of incredible details. When it comes to comfort, these sneakers don’t disappoint. They still have that cushioning in the sole, making your feet feel comfy during long walks. Plus, they’re lightweight, so you will be able to move around easily.

These sneakers are versatile. You can wear them with jeans, shorts, or even sporty outfits. They’re perfect for various activities, whether you’re going to school, meeting friends, or just exploring the city. In summary, the Nike Sharkidon collaboration with Travis Scott brings a futuristic style with comfort. Whether you’re a sneaker enthusiast looking for something unique or want a cool and comfy pair of shoes, the Sharkidon in this collaboration has you covered.

Read More: Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Community of Hoops” Coming Soon

Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon

Nike Sharkidon
Image via Sneaker Files

The sneakers feature a tan rubber sole with a dark brown textured midsole. Sail and white materials construct the upper, with a large white strap over the laces. A brown Nike Swoosh and sail laces complete the sneakers. You can just see Cactus Jack branding on the tongue, with what is likely a Nike Swoosh as well. There is also probably some branding on the heel tab, although we will have to wait for official photos to see exactly what.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Sharkidon x Travis Scott will be released at some point in the summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Metallic Silver” Officially Revealed

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.