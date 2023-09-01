Travis Scott Adds New “Circus Maximus” Dates After Tour Sells Out

Tickets for nearly every date on Travis Scott’s tour sold out in an hour.

Travis Scott announced his “Circus Maximus” tour earlier this week, and tickets finally went on sale today. The performer has managed to sell out almost every single city in around an hour, leaving many fans without tickets. Fortunately, he’s now unveiled an additional 11 show dates, meaning that even more supporters will be able to catch him live. He’s announced new dates in Raleigh, Dallas, Phoenix, Oakland, Portland, Austin, Miami, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, and Toronto.

The hitmaker will embark on the “Circus Maximus” tour in October, leading with a performance in Charlotte, NC. He’ll make his way around the U.S. until December, when he wraps up the first leg of the tour in Toronto. Travis Scott is set to make notable stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Philly, Chicago, and more. It’s clear from the comments section that fans can’t wait, and the tour is sure to make headlines when it gets rolling.

Travis Scott’s Tour Nearly Sells Out In An Hour

Travis Scott now has the fastest-selling arena tour of the year. It’s gross earnings are also expected to rival Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” tour. Amid news of the tour nearly selling out, the artist took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support. “WOOOOWWWWW YALLLLL ARE THE BESTTTTTTTT,” he wrote. “I MEANNNN JUST CANT EXPLAIN THE AMOUNT OF LOVE I HAVE FOR YALLL.” He added, “YALL GOT ME CLIMBING UP TREES AND SHITTTTTTTT.”

The tour follows Travis Scott’s new, wildly-successful release, UTOPIA. The album’s already raked in more than a whopping one billion streams on Spotify alone, making it one of the biggest commercial successes of the year. The LP’s release was also accompanied by a film called “Circus Maximus,” which features music from UTOPIA. The album includes various high-profile features, from artists like Drake, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Beyonce, and many more. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Travis Scott.

