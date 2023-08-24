Travis Scott’s “Utopia” Becomes Platinum Eligible

Travis Scott has been dominating the charts over these past few weeks. Of course, this is all thanks to his brand-new album, Utopia. Although this album doesn’t have a single radio “hit,” it is still seeing a ton of album sales. Overall, this is thanks to merch bundles and vinyl records selling for a price of $5. At this point, Scott knows how to maximize sales, no matter what. It is an admirable trait to have, as it has ultimately brought him a ton of success. Even in the streaming era, he finds new ways to sell physicals.

As we reported yesterday, Travis Scott will be number one on the Billboard charts for the fourth week in a row. He is expected to sell around 150k units of Utopia which is massive at this stage in the album’s cycle. Of course, he will likely be dethroned soon. However, there is no doubt that he is stoked about these numbers. In fact, in just under a month, Scott’s album is now eligible to go platinum. Yes, that’s right, Utopia has sold over 1 million units since July 28th.

Travis Scott Does It Again

As it stands, the album has yet to be officially certified by the RIAA. Instead, Scott will have to submit the album for certification and will need to wait a bit. However, it seems like just a formality at this point. At the end of the day, this is a huge accomplishment for Scott as it means all four of his studio albums are platinum. It is an impressive feat that just goes to show how big of an artist he is.

Moving forward, Scott will have an opportunity to stack even more accolades. He is going to go on tour across North America, and fans are very excited to watch it play out. Let us know if you will be attending the upcoming tour, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

