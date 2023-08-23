Travis Scott’s “Utopia” To Go Number One For Fourth Straight Week

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world right now. Overall, Utopia has only made him that much more popular as an artist. His current album is doing extremely well on the charts. Moreover, he is now the most listened-to rapper in the entire world. These are all massive accomplishments, and there is no doubt that Travis has a lot more in store for us. For instance, he is about to embark on an arena and stadium tour across the United States. Hopefully, tickets for that drop soon.

As for his current standing on the Billboard charts, Utopia is currently at number one. This has been the case for three weeks in a row. Overall, many of the album’s sales have come from merch bundles. Additionally, he has been selling a ton of vinyl records which has ultimately led to wild numbers. Travis is doing big things, and fans have been curious if he can go number one for an entire month. According to a report from DJ Akademiks, he actually can.

Read More: Travis Scott Breaks Spotify Listener Record For Rappers

Travis Scott Is Going Platinum

Travis Scott 'Utopia' is on pace to sell 158K in its 4th week. Driving the majority of its sales are 90K in sales meaning bundles + raw album purchases. He'll be #1 next week on the charts. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 22, 2023

After selling about 180K units in the third week, Utopia is going to sell another 158K in the fourth week. At least that is what the projections are telling us. As Akademiks explained, 90K of these sales are bundles and physical album sales. This is a massive deal for Scott as it means he will go number one for the fourth week in a row. It is likely the last time he will go number one, as Drake’s For All The Dogs is set to be released on Friday.

No matter what, these are great numbers, and it is awesome to see Hip-Hop back at number one this year. Let us know what you think of Utopia, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Jim Jones Gifted Free Pair Of Travis Scott Air Jordan 1s: Watch