Jim Jones Gifted Free Pair Of Travis Scott Air Jordan 1s: Watch

Jim Jones is a famous rapper, which means there are certain perks that he gets to enjoy. Overall, one of the best parts of being rich and famous, is that you end up getting a lot of free stuff. Although you can afford the stuff you are gifted, that does not stop people from being overly generous. One of the gifts that a lot of artists receive, is shoes. More often than not, these shoes come from the brands themselves. However, on some occasions, it will be an astute businessman who comes in clutch.

That is exactly what happened over the weekend as Jim Jones found himself at a local sneaker convention. In the video down below, Jones could be found next to a reseller who gifted him an exceptional pair of sneakers. The shoes in question are the infamous Travis Scott Air Jordan 1s. These kicks cost over $1000 USD, so it was a bit of a risk for the reseller to just give these away. Although, he did receive a huge shoutout from Jones, which will likely act as a great promo for his business.

Read More: Jim Jones Praises Pusha T Amid Ongoing Feud

Jim Jones Gets Some Kicks

The Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 is a shoe that dropped all the way back in 2019. However, it remains a classic in the sneaker community. From the backward swoosh to the Mocha and white aesthetic, this is a sneaker that fans have always adored. Jones was excited to receive the shoes, and we’re sure he will be wearing them with pride in no time. Furthermore, getting them for free is pretty sweet. If he ever decides to sell them, he will be looking at a huge profit.

Let us know what you think of the reseller’s decision, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to always keep you informed on the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Jim Jones Reflects On Meeting Kevin Gates: “I Just Felt His Energy”