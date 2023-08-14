Jim Jones Praises Pusha T Amid Ongoing Feud

Jim Jones says that Pusha T is a “dope artist.”

Jim Jones spoke highly of Pusha T while discussing their ongoing feud during a recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. He labeled the Clipse rapper a “dope artist” and said that he’s excited to hear a response to his latest diss track.

“Shout out to Pusha T, [a] very dope artist everybody knows he’s a monster when it comes to music I can’t take nothing away from him,” he stated. Jones added that he’s happy to engage with such a talented artist; however, he wants to know when he can expect a reply to his latest diss track. “Who knows what he might come up with, he’s very crafty and s**t like that,” he said. “Some people react off top, some people take years to come back. I seen n****s had beef and wait years to try and kill a n***a.”

Pusha T & No Malice During Paris Fashion Week

Jones also discussed his reaction to Pusha T’s initial diss on an unreleased Clipse song that premiered at Paris Fashion Week. “For the most part it was dope and it was cute,” Jones said. Despite the compliment, he also spoke highly of his own response, “The Summer Collection.” “I put a response out there I think it was pretty crafty,” he said. As for another diss song from Pusha, he’s currently busy working with No Malice and hopes to release another Clipse album. Perhaps a response could make the tracklist for that effort.

Jim Jones Sits Down With N.O.R.E.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jones spoke with N.O.R.E. about the possibility of a Dipset reunion as well as the tragic passing of the late Migos rapper, Takeoff. Check out Jones’ full comments on those topics and more on Drink Champs above.

