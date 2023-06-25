Jim Jones fired back at Pusha T in a new diss track released on Saturday night. The Clipse rapper had called him out in a song that debuted at Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton show, earlier this week. A preview of Jones’ response originally found its way online, Friday, showcasing lyrics suggesting that Pusha T sells crack to his older sibling and Clipse partner, No Malice.

In the full song, Jones goes even further, targeting Pusha’s fashion sense, calling him overrated, and more. “That shit was trash we gonna let them get a do over/They got you gassed, they must think you’re the new Hova/You a 4.0, n***a, I jumped in the new rover/Your brother still jumping on the bed, tell him ‘Move over,’” Jones raps at one point, as noted by Complex.

Pusha T & No Malice At The Louis Vuitton Show

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: Pusha T and No Malice walk the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

In another section, he adds: “You be dressing kinda weird man you really need a stylist/Plus we all know what you identify with/Plus you kinda, sorta dress, n***a, you been a fly bitch/And then he said I was trying to chase a feature/N***a’s a gorilla cause he got some apes in his features/All my gorillas got stones, I’ll have these apes come and meet you.”

In Pusha T’s initial diss, he accused Jim Jones of attaching himself to Drake in order to stay relevant. He rapped: “You think it’d be valor amongst veterans/ I’m watching your fame escape relevance/ We all in a room but here’s the elephant/ You chasing a feature out of your element.”

Jim Jones Responds To Pusha T

The beef between Jones and Pusha T kicked off when the Dipset rapper argued that Pusha isn’t a top 50 rapper. He discussed his reasoning on The RapCaviar Podcast back in April. Jones once again referenced the ranking on Instagram while reacting to Pusha’s diss track. “That was not a top 50 verse,” he said. “Not at all. Still not in my top 50.”

