Jim Jones appears to be working on new music. A new Instagram post reveals that the rapper may even be cooking up a response to Pusha T’s recent diss track. In the clip, Jones is seen firing off bars into a hanging microphone, and some note that the bars appear to reference Pusha T. He raps over the same music from the Clipse track Pusha T recently debuted at the Louis Vuitton runway show in Paris.

The track, tentatively titled “Chains ’n Whips,” seemingly called out Jones, who had a lot to say about Pusha T earlier this year. He ranked Pusha T at No. 29 on Billboard‘s list of the “Top 50 Greatest Rapper of All Time.” “Nobody wants to be like Pusha T,” Jones told the outlet in April. “I don’t know too many n****s in this game that was leaning towards being like Pusha T. Pusha T don’t hold no weight out here. He not pushing no shit out here,” he added.

Jim Jones Appears To Reference Pusha T

Pusha T’s verse on “Chains ’n Whips” goes as follows: “Beware of my name, that there’s delegate / You know I know where you’re delicate / Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it / I will close your heaven for the hell of it / You think it’d be valor amongst veterans / I’m watching your fame escape relevance / We all in a room but here’s the elephant / You chasing a feature out of your element.”

Following the debut, Jones took to Instagram to respond. “Let me know if they serious cause my name is my name #Capo,” he wrote, adding “Let me know when they really ready.” “That verse did not make the list champ it was cute,” he later said, “That was not a top 50 verse.” He doubled-down, adding “Not at all. Still not in my top 50.” Regardless, it appears as though he plans to fire back soon.

