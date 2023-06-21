Pharrell Williams launched his first show as the Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director in Paris on Tuesday night. In doing so, he debuted a new song from Clipse in which Pusha T appears to diss Jim Jones.

“Beware of my name, that there’s delegate/ You know I know where you’re delicate/ Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it/ I will close your heaven for the hell of it/ You think it’d be valor amongst veterans/ I’m watching your fame escape relevance/ We all in a room but here’s the elephant/ You chasing a feature out of your element,” Pusha raps. “And those lab diamonds under inspection/ The question marks block your blessings/ It’s no tombstones in the desert/ I know by now you get the message.”

Pharrell’s 1st Louis Vuitton Show

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: Fashion designer and singer Pharrell Williams walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The new song appears to be tentatively titled, “Chains ’n Whips,” as revealed in a New York Times profile with Pharrell from over the weekend. The animosity between Pusha T and Jim Jones began in April, when the Dipset rapper disagreed with Billboard for placing Pusha T at No. 29 on the outlet’s “Top 50 Greatest Rapper of All Time” list. At the time, Jones admitted that Pusha is “nice as shit” at rapping but questioned his impact.

“Nobody has dressed like him. Nobody wants to be like Pusha T. I don’t remember nothing. And let’s not be evil, but we don’t talk about rap where the n***a that’s popping the bitches wanna fuck and the n****s wanna be like,” he said. “I don’t know too many n****s in this game that was leaning towards being like Pusha T. Pusha T don’t hold no weight out here. He not pushing no shit out here.”

Clipse’s Song Plays During The Louis Vuitton Show

Pusha T & Malice walking the LV runway for Pharrell’s new menswear collection to their new (rebuttal) track is a monumental moment. pic.twitter.com/MHPSf2utrb — Josh B. (@jshyb_) June 21, 2023

Jim Jones responded to “Chains ’n Whips” on his Instagram page a few hours later. “Let me know if they serious cause my name is my name #Capo,” he wrote, before adding on his Instagram Story: “Let me know when they really ready.”

