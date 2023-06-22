Finally, after some months of waiting, fans finally have some music to soundtrack the Pusha T and Jim Jones beef. Whether Push’s presumed diss towards the Dipset rapper was actually of hard-hitting quality is up to people’s opinion. However, one person wasn’t impressed by the Clipse track that debuted at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show, and that’s Capo himself. Moreover, he recently took to Instagram to share some thoughts after his initial response. “Let me know if they serious cause my name is my name #Capo,” he shared on Instagram, adding in his Story: “Let me know when they really ready.”

“Lol [crying-laughing emoji] that verse did not make the list champ it was cute,” Jim Jones captioned his video. In that, he appeared unfazed while making his remarks, with the screwed-up face of someone who just saw a mediocre movie. “That was not a top 50 verse,” the Dipset member stated. “Not at all. Still not in my top 50.” For those unaware, this feud started back when Billboard released their top 50 rappers of all time list in April, and Jones took issue with Push being on there. Specifically, he said that nobody’s trying to sound like Pusha T even though he’s “nice as s**t” at rapping.

Read More: Pharrell Vibes Out To Unreleased Clipse Song With Pusha T & Malice

Jim Jones’ Response To Pusha T’s Alleged Shots On Teased Verse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jimjonescapo (@jimjonescapo)

Here’s part of the Virginia native’s verse in writing so you can be the judge. “Beware of my name, that there’s delegate / You know I know where you’re delicate / Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it / I will close your heaven for the hell of it / You think it’d be valor amongst veterans / I’m watching your fame escape relevance / We all in a room but here’s the elephant / You chasing a feature out of your element / And those lab diamonds under inspection / The question marks block your blessings / It’s no tombstones in the desert / I know by now you get the message.”

Furthermore, it’s delivered in Push’s trademark menacing and mid-tempo flow. Regardless of what you think, this is the first true response (which even then is unconfirmed) that he gave. The 46-year-old isn’t walking on LV runways or dropping highly acclaimed albums like DAYTONA or features on tracks like “Palmolive.” That being said, Push didn’t respond to attacks to his influence either, and there’s no clear battle until the Back In My Prime MC drops some bars of his own. On that note, what do you think of this whole debate and of the new verse? Let us know in the comments and stick around on HNHH for more on Pusha T and Jim Jones.

Read More: Joe Budden Reacts To Jim Jones Placing Big Sean Above Pusha T