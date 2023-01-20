verses
- MusicTravis Scott Plays Unreleased Sheck Wes Verse On "FE!N," Selling Ferrari For $4 MillionThe "UTOPIA" track mainly features Playboi Carti, but there was a time when Mudboy had a more prominent appearance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLe'Veon Bell Says He Paid For MoneyBagg & Stunna 4 Vegas Verses But Didn't Like ThemLe'Veon Bell discussed working with “industry” rappers on Twitter, earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Previews An Unreleased Fabolous VerseMeek Mill is giving the fans sneak peeks of new music.By Jake Lyda
- MusicLil Yachty Says DaBaby Had A Better Verse Than JAY-Z On Kanye West’s “Jail"Lil Yachty says DaBaby outperformed JAY-Z on Kanye West's "Jail."By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj & JT Talk About "Endless Fashion" Verse On Lil Uzi Vert's "Pink Tape"Apparently the Queen handed her verse in very quickly. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJim Jones Says Pusha T Diss Was "Cute"The Dipset MC isn't impressed with the Clipse member's bars.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage Gives J. Cole His Flowers For Verse On Lil Durk's "All My Life"The Atlanta rapper had "a lot" of praise for his collaborator.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJadakiss Recalls Kodak Black Making Him Rewrite A VerseJadakiss and Kodak Black worked together in 2018 on a Mother’s Day tribute but apparently, Yak wanted The LOX rapper to “switch” his verse. By Aron A.
- MusicAndré 3000 Reportedly Charged $100K For Kesha Remix VerseProducer Bangladesh said that the Outkast legend wasn't even sure if he wanted to do the verse when he got paid a "football field" for it. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJay-Z A.I. Verse Scares Hip-Hop WorldYoung Guru posted about artificial intelligence posing a threat to an artist's rights, and figures like 9th Wonder and DJ Clark Kent agreed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYung Miami Laughs Off People Hating On Her Rap StyleThe City Girl's unfortunately getting trashed on these days, but she continues to brush the dirt off her shoulder and fight back proudly against criticism.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDave East Raps Nas Verse Flawlessly When Asked About The First Verse He MemorizedIn an interview with HipHopDX on the Grammys red carpet, the New York MC spit Nas' "You Won't See Me Tonight" perfectly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWiz Khalifa Says It Shouldn't Take Over A Day To Write A VerseWiz Khalifa says he always sends his features back within a day.By Cole Blake
- MusicTony Yayo Raps 50 Cent's First VerseYayo also spoke to VladTV of the relationship between street hustles and music, shouting out some of the OGs in the process.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Asked Uncle Murda To Write A Verse For HimThe Brooklyn rap veteran said that he and Big Sean had a hand in Ye's creative process.By Gabriel Bras Nevares