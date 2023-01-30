Wiz Khalifa says that he sends his features back to artists within the same day. Wiz explained that he feels it shouldn’t usually take longer than a day to finish a verse in a pair of posts on Twitter.

“The fact that I send my features back same day be having me lookin at these artists crazy,” Wiz wrote.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 19: Wiz Khalifa attends the premiere of “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

He later admitted: “It does take a min to write a rap sometimes especially if your [sic] focusing on what your sayin or u just suck.”

Not everyone agreed with Wiz’s take in his replies.

One user argued: “There’s no time limit on greatness. It’s different when you actually engineer your own music as well because now you’re writing for the mix too.”

“Money and weed bars don’t take that long we know,” another joked.

As for his own music, Wiz dropped off his seventh solo studio album, Multiverse, in July 2022. He also worked on the collaborative albums Stoner’s Night with Juicy J and Full Court Press with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk the same year.

In addition to music, Wiz is set to star as George Clinton in the forthcoming film, Spinning Gold. The movie will be hitting theaters in March 2023.

On the business side of his career, Wiz recently teamed up with Red Light Holland to sell non-psychedelic mushroom kits in the United States, Europe, as well as Canada.

“Launching Mistercap Magic Truffles in the Netherlands and creating other Mistercap natural mushroom products and Home Grow kits is gonna be dope,” Wiz said of the move. “We are building something special and are excited to grow with the industry.”

Check out Wiz Khalifa’s posts on Twitter below.

