Wiz Khalifa says that he’s grown out of wearing expensive jewelry and values other things in life. Additionally, he says that it helps him stay safe with gun violence as common as it is nowadays.

Khalifa spoke about the decision during a recent appearance on the WHOO’s House Podcast.

“You grow out of that shit and you place value in other things at certain points. It’s cool to have that mind frame as well or it’s cool to have the little joint too. You don’t have to have the biggest, craziest situation going on,” he said.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 01: Wiz Khalifa performs during the 2013 Budweiser Made In America Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 1, 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

He continued: “And with all of these murders and shit going on, it’s inviting fucking energy that you don’t really need. And people look at you like they get excited when they see that type of shit.”

“Me, I’m the type of person that thinks about my safety first,” he added. “So if I could walk into a room and not excite those people who are gonna feel like that when they see those things, I’ll do you the favor because I don’t want anything to happen to you, I don’t want anything to me, so I’ma just calm down the situation for all of us. I’m gonna give us something not to look at.”

This isn’t the first time that Khalifa has addressed wearing less jewelry. He also remarked that the look was going out of style on Twitter, last month.

Khalifa released his seventh solo studio album, Multiverse, earlier this year. He also released two collaborative projects in Stoner’s Night with Juicy J and Full Court Press with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk.

Check out Khalifa’s discussion with DJ Whoo Kid below.

