Host of Hollywood Saturdays on Sirius/XM Radio, DJ Whoo Kid has also hosted a barrage of mixtapes over the years. MGK, Raekwon, 50 Cent, Young Buck, Lloyd Banks, Tech N9ne, Maino, Lil’ Kim, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, J. Cole, Juicy J, Skepta, Eminem and countless others have been blessed enough to have had a mixtape hosted by DJ Whoo Kid. He is signed with G-Unit Records and Shady Ville Entertainment and has worked extensively with members of those groups.