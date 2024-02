Raised in Harlem by two Guyanese immigrants, Smoke DZA was introduced to hip-hop at a young age. He dropped out of high school to pursue a rap career and in 2002 was discovered by Cinematic Music Group. Since then, Smoke has worked with talents such as Big K.R.I.T., Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, Action Bronson, Currensy, Domo Genesis, and Schoolboy Q.