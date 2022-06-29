gun violence
- MusicSkilla Baby To Host Firearm Buy Back Event In Detroit To Combat Gun ViolenceThis initiative will also include a felon-friendly job fair, record expungement services, and driver's license restoration reviews.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsLil Durk Responds To Donald Trump’s Comments On Violence In Chicago: “There’s Violence Everywhere”Lil Durk isn't concerned about Donald Trump's comments on Chicago.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWhat Caused Blueface Strip Club Shooting? Victim Tells His Story On "Cam Capone News"This marks Kentavious "Tay" Traylor's first sit-down conversation about the traumatic night when he nearly lost his life.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsBoosie Badazz Reaches Out To Kamala Harris About Gun ViolenceBoosie Badazz wants to have important conversations.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsQuavo Speaks With Congress To Address Gun ViolenceQuavo is visiting congress in the wake of Takeoff's death.By Cole Blake
- MusicFreebandz Tray Tray Reportedly Murdered In ChicagoAccording to reports, Tray Tray was shot and killed earlier this week.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsJa Morant Threat Allegations: Twitter ReactsThe Memphis Grizzlies star player was accused of threatening a 17-year-old with a gun following an altercation from a pick-up game.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWiz Khalifa Explains Why He's Stopped Wearing JewelryWiz Khalifa says that he's grown out of wearing expensive jewelry.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Durk Vows To Stop Dissing The DeadIn a new interview, Durk explains why he's making more positive changes.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Questions Media's Role In Hip Hop ViolenceFor "Hip Hop Homicides," Envy and Van Lathan are examining media's influence in the rise of violence. By Erika Marie
- MusicAl Sharpton Says Hip-Hop Shouldn't Be Blamed For Takeoff's DeathRev. Al Sharpton says hip-hop shouldn't be blamed for gun violence.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDiddy Brought In Extra Security For His 53rd Birthday PartyThe music mogul has dealt with gun issues in the past and wasn’t taking any chances.By HNHH Staff
- Pop CultureTakeoff Shooting Update: Investigators Are Piecing Together Beef That Led Up To Fatal IncidentPolice still have not publicly identified a suspect, although at least one person of interest was caught flashing his gun on video.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChuck D Addresses Gun Violence In The U.S. After Takeoff's DeathChuck D spoke about the issue of gun violence in the wake of Takeoff's death.By Cole Blake
- GramRoddy Ricch Has A Message For L.A.: "It's Too Much Senseless Violence"The hometown hero has made a call to the streets, saying, "I love my city but we can't keep going out like this."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureOzzy & Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving U.S. Because Of Gun ViolenceAfter 20 years, the British couple is returning to England, citing "people getting killed every day" in the States.By Erika Marie
- Music21 Savage Fires Back At Fan Who Tried To Call Him Out For Violent Lyrics21 Savage called on Atlanta to put a stop to gun violence and went back and worth with a fan who tried to spin his lyrics against him.By Cole Blake
- TVDisney Unveils "Star Wars" Prequel "Andor" Trailer, Gets Slammed By Twitter For AK-47 UseThis seems to be the first time an unmodified real-life weapon has made an appearance in the "Star Wars" cinematic universe.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Under Fire For Encouraging Comments About Shooting Homeless People"The Joe Rogan Experience" is being ripped apart, once again.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeAkron Police Shoot Unarmed Jayland Walker 60+ Times, Protests Erupt: ReportPolice claim Walker had a gun & took them on a high-speed chase, but some activists contest that report. 8 officers have reportedly been placed on leave.By Erika Marie
- MusicJim Jones Speaks On Lil Tjay, Offers Prayers: "It's Terrible Out There""Being a rapper in today’s society is definitely the most dangerous job in the world," says Jones.By Erika Marie