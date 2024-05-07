50 Cent Speaks Out On Chicago Gun Violence: "This Gotta Stop"

50 Cent spoke out against gun violence in the city of Chicago with a post on Instagram, on Monday, while sharing a report that six people were fatally shot over the weekend. In the caption, he added: “Come on now, this gotta stop, this ain’t gangster, this is just crazy.” ABC7 Chicago reports that the number of deaths has since risen to seven.

"Imagine what 47 billion dollars could do in a place like Chicago instead of sending to Ukraine," one user wrote in the comments. Another called out 50 directly: "Decades of Hip Hop music glorifying this activity has consequences. You influenced an entire generation to act this way and make it seem 'cool.'" One fan tried a more productive approach: "Bro it would be Powerful to have you join in on helping us stop this violence in Chicago. I work for the Institute For Nonviolence Chicago as the Austin Outreach Supervisor. We know a lot of these young men will be willing to listen to you."

50 Cent Performs In Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 16: Rapper 50 Cent performs on stage during "The Final Lap" tour at the United Center on September 16, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

Lil Durk previously addressed the concerns about gun violence in his hometown during an interview on MSNBC in November. After former President Donald Trump commented on the situation during a speech, Durk argued that there's "violence everywhere" and people single out Chicago to fit a narrative. "I really don't pay it no mind, 'cause there's violence everywhere," Durk stated at the time. "Every city had their moment with the [murder] rates. If you look up right now who got the [highest murder rate] right now, I betcha it ain't Chicago. That's why I really don't comment on it, because every city will have its day [with the murder rates]."

50 Cent Speaks On Gun Violence

