Lil Durk Responds To Donald Trump’s Comments On Violence In Chicago: “There’s Violence Everywhere”

Lil Durk downplayed Donald Trump’s concerns about gun violence in Chicago while speaking with Ari Melber for a recent interview on MSNBC. The former president had remarked “What’s going on in Chicago? I said the other day: ‘What the hell is going on?’” during a recent speech. When asked about the comments, Durk explained that there’s “violence everywhere.”

"I really don't pay it no mind, 'cause there's violence everywhere," Durk stated. "Every city had their moment with the [murder] rates. If you look up right now who got the [highest murder rate] right now, I betcha it ain't Chicago. That's why I really don't comment on it, because every city will have its day [with the murder rates]."

Lil Durk Performs In Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 20: Rapper Lil Durk performs during Future and Friends "One Big Party Tour" at United Center on January 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.(Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Elsewhere in the interview, Durk discussed his relationship with Drake and the Toronto rapper shouting him out on Young Thug’s song, “Oh U Went.” Drake rapped: "She probably let both of us hit/The way that she smirkin' at Durk/She gettin' cake off the picture she take/I say, 'Girl, if it work then it work'/F**k a wedding dress, I'm tryna merk it and skrrt.” In response, Durk joked that he hoped it was a reference to a true story, although he wasn't certain. "I'll feel more confident and more happy with myself." Durk also remarked that an “owl” comes to mind when thinking of Drake during a rapid-fire round of questions about his fellow hip-hop artists. He also discussed J. Cole, Lil Baby, and more. Check out his full discussion with Ari Melber on MSNBC's YouTube page below.

Lil Durk Discusses Chicago Gun Violence

Trump’s comments on Chicago come as he prepares to take on Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Durk as well as Donald Trump on HotNewHipHop.

