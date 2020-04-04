Ari Melber
- PoliticsLil Durk Responds To Donald Trump’s Comments On Violence In Chicago: “There’s Violence Everywhere”Lil Durk isn't concerned about Donald Trump's comments on Chicago.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Durk Reacts To Drake Mentioning Him On Young Thug's "Oh U Went"Lil Durk joked about Drake mentioning him on Young Thug's "Oh U Went" during a recent interview with Ari Melber.By Cole Blake
- Gram50 Cent Trades Shots With Former Russian Official Over Ari Melber Interviews: "Putin Didn't Like That Sh*t""Putin didn't like that sh*t you said be careful now," 50 Cent told former Kremlin official, Andrei Kozyrev.By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent Outlines New Broadcast Deal With Fox50 Cent explains what to expect from his newly signed deal with Fox. By Aron A.
- PoliticsT.I. & Bun B Discuss Use Of Rap Lyrics In Court With Ari MelberT.I. and Bun B spoke with Ari Melber about the use of rap lyrics in criminal cases at ComplexCon.By Cole Blake
- TVJay-Z Releases Ari Melber's Breakdown Of "GOD DID" On Streaming ServicesJay-Z has released Ari Melber's recent breakdown of his verse from "GOD DID" on streaming services under the name, "HOV DID."By Cole Blake
- BarsJoe Budden Doesn't Believe Jay-Z's "God Did" Bars Were His BestIt was a debated topic on his podcast, and Budden stood firm that this wasn't the best we've received from Hov.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsMSNBC's Ari Melber Breaks Down Jay-Z's "GOD DID" VerseJay-Z's verse on DJ Khalid's album, "GOD DID," was the subject of a recent segment on MSNBC.By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg Speaks On Tupac As A Revolutionary: "My Spirit Is Bubbling"The Rap icon watched clips of Pac's politically-driven interviews and was fired up.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Notorious B.I.G.'s "What's Beef" Lyrics Used In News Segment About COVID-19Ari Melber continues to contextualize world news through Hip-Hop lyrics.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicLil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial TopicsHe detailed why he felt it was necessary to create "The Bigger Picture" and explained not using political moments for social media posts.By Erika Marie
- NewsMSNBC Anchor Explains Fed Cooperation By Quoting Pusha T's "S.N.I.T.C.H." LyricsAri Melber continues his legacy of contextualizing current events with Hip-Hop lyrics.By Joshua Robinson
- GramMoneybagg Yo Reacts To Joe Biden's "Moneybagg Joe" MemeMoneybagg Yo is shocked at far the Moneybagg Joe memes have gone. By Aron A.
- MusicAri Melber Spits 21 Savage Bars To Troll TrumpMSNBC host slash hip-hop head Ari Melber looked to the infinite wisdom of 21 Savage when discussing Trump's potential legal woes. By Mitch Findlay
- Politics50 Cent Will Leave US If Joe Biden Wins50 Cent is so turned off by Biden's proposed tax plan for the rich that he says he'll be moving to a new country if he wins.By Alex Zidel
- RandomLil Uzi Vert Quoted On MSNBC To Discuss Voter Concerns About Joe BidenLil Uzi Vert was quoted by Ari Melber on MSNBC, who used his "Super Saiyan" lyrics to communicate voter concerns about Joe Biden's age.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsJeezy Talks Donald Trump, Barack Obama, & New Album With Ari MelberJeezy spoke with MSNBC's Ari Melber about Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and his new album, "Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision."By Cole Blake