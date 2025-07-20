The Clipse’s return album, Let God Sort Em Out, has been described as an album of the year candidate by fans and critics alike.

While fans share their favorite songs and verses from the album, Pusha T and No Malice revealed their favorite verses from each other during a lightning round by media personality Ari Melber on MSNBC. At the 24:40 mark of the interview, Melber asked, “My favorite verse on this album is?”

Taking the opportunity to praise each other, Pusha T replied, “My favorite verse on this album is Malice's verse on ‘So Far Ahead’,” while Malice added, “Pusha on ‘P.O.V.,’ to much crowd in there.”

On “So Far Ahead,” Malice raps, “How could I just leave?" was the question /

Whistleblowers left me no choice / Ain't no referees up in Heaven.”

On “P.O.V.,” King Push raps, “All I see is 60-day stars and 20-year thousandaires / Not enough shoppin', whole lot of browsingaires / My reinvention, I know you thinkin' how's it fair.”

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

Let God Sort Em Out marks a powerful return for the Virginia rap duo, ending a 15-year-long hiatus. It is a statement project that blends street memoir and spiritual reckoning. Released to widespread acclaim, the album debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The reunion sees Pusha T and No Malice once again navigating the terrain of coke rap. However, this time through a lens sharpened by age, reflection, and personal growth.

The album delivers their signature contrast—Pusha’s cold precision counterbalanced by No Malice’s moral urgency. Tracks like “The Birds Don’t Sing” and “Psalm of the Pyrex” showcase the duo’s lyrical evolution, exploring themes of consequence, faith, and legacy. With production from Pharrell Williams and Kanye West, the sound is stripped and cinematic, laced with gospel flourishes and haunting textures that give the verses added weight.