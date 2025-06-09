Clipse Announce Expansive Summer Tour For New Album "Let God Sort Em Out"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1092 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Clipse Tour New Album Let God Sort Em Out Hip Hop News
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and Justin Timberlake during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Pusha T and No Malice (with EARTHGANG's support) are going on their first national tour as Clipse since 2010.

Clipse is taking over the summer once they drop their new album Let God Sort Em Out on July 11, and will extend that run for a few more months. Via an email press release, Pusha T and No Malice announced their first national tour as a duo since 2010. It will run from August to September with the support of another great hip-hop duo, EARTHGANG.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 13). You can find presale, ticketing, and VIP package information by clicking here on the duo's new album's website. The trek kicks off on August 3 in Boston and wraps up on September 10 in Detroit.

The "Ace Trumpets" spitters will surely captivate fans with their highly anticipated new material. It's building a lot of hype already. With exciting features like GOAT contenders Kendrick Lamar and reportedly Nas, we can't wait for what this era holds.

Read More: Wack 100 Claims Tory Lanez Stabbing Was Result Of Inmate's Girlfriend Allegedly "Flirting" With Rap Star

Clipse Tour Dates

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out Tour Dates
Sunday, August 3 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Tuesday, August 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Thursday, August 7 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
Saturday, August 9 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena
Sunday, August 10 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
Tuesday, August 12 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore
Wednesday, August 13 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard
Thursday, August 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Saturday, August 16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
Sunday, August 17 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom
Monday, August 18 - St, Louis, MO - The Factory
Tuesday, August 19 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
Thursday, August 21 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Saturday, August 23 - Los Angeles, - CA - The Novo
Monday, August 25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
Wednesday, August 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater
Thursday, August 28 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Friday, August 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Tuesday, September 2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Wednesday, September 3 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Thursday, September 4 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
Saturday, September 6 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
Sunday, September 7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Monday, September 8 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Wednesday, September 10 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Clipse Release Date New Album Let God Sort Em Out Hip Hop News Music Clipse Seemingly Unveil Release Date For New Album "Let God Sort Em Out" 3.7K
kid cudi 2024 tour Music Kid Cudi 2024 Tour: Dates, Tickets & More 360
Pusha T New Clipse Album Groundbreaking Hip Hop News Music Pusha T Proclaims That New Clipse Album Will Be A "Groundbreaking" Experience 1.5K
Clipse Album Trailer Hip Hop News Music Clipse Unleash Striking Trailer For Upcoming Album “Let God Sort Em Out” 3.4K