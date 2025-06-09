Clipse is taking over the summer once they drop their new album Let God Sort Em Out on July 11, and will extend that run for a few more months. Via an email press release, Pusha T and No Malice announced their first national tour as a duo since 2010. It will run from August to September with the support of another great hip-hop duo, EARTHGANG.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 13). You can find presale, ticketing, and VIP package information by clicking here on the duo's new album's website. The trek kicks off on August 3 in Boston and wraps up on September 10 in Detroit.
The "Ace Trumpets" spitters will surely captivate fans with their highly anticipated new material. It's building a lot of hype already. With exciting features like GOAT contenders Kendrick Lamar and reportedly Nas, we can't wait for what this era holds.
Clipse Tour Dates
Sunday, August 3 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Tuesday, August 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Thursday, August 7 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
Saturday, August 9 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena
Sunday, August 10 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
Tuesday, August 12 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore
Wednesday, August 13 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard
Thursday, August 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Saturday, August 16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
Sunday, August 17 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom
Monday, August 18 - St, Louis, MO - The Factory
Tuesday, August 19 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
Thursday, August 21 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Saturday, August 23 - Los Angeles, - CA - The Novo
Monday, August 25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
Wednesday, August 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater
Thursday, August 28 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Friday, August 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Tuesday, September 2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Wednesday, September 3 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Thursday, September 4 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
Saturday, September 6 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
Sunday, September 7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Monday, September 8 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Wednesday, September 10 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple