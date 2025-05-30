After dropping sizzling teaser trailer for their long-awaited fifth album, Let God Sort Em Out, The Clipse serve us our first taste in the new single "Ace Trumpets."

While it's been over a decade since we heard Pusha T and No Malice on an official Clipse track, they pick up right where they left off with more addictive cocaine music. On "Ace Trumpets," Pusha T matches his infaturation for that hard white with expensive taste.

No Malice is calm, collective and as meticulous as ever on the track with soon-to-be memorable bars. The Clipse recorded their reunion album at the Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris, France. "Ace Trumpets" is released by Roc Nation.

The album's release has been delayed due to the duo waiting on features. In 2024, rumors circulated that the album will include a verse from Kendrick Lamar, according to trademark documents. Pusha T was recently seen backstage at the Lamar's Grand National Tour.

While Pusha T was mentioned on Lamar's infamous "Control" verse, the two have collaborated on previous tracks such as "Nosetalgia." The two also have a common enemy in Drake.

The single's cover art is a throwback to the duo's work with Kaws. The artist directed Clipse fourth album, Til The Casket Drops, in 2009. The brothers' return arrives on July 11. 13 new tracks produced entirely by Pharrell Williams.

"Ace Trumpets" - The Clipse

