DJ Akademiks & Summyah Get Into Heated Fight Over Escort Allegations

DJ Akademiks controversial coverage of hip-hop-adjacent romantic drama often leads to him in hot water. But rarely does he confront his subjects head-on. During the commentator and reporter's recent livestream, he called streamer and social media personality Summyah, also known as SummyahMarie, to argue about her recent romantic drama with confirmed former partner NoCap and, according to Ak, alleged fling Trippie Redd, whose alleged relationship is less clear.

FearBuck caught the heated on-stream argument on Twitter, but there's not a lot of context to their phone call. Nevertheless, he claimed that she and her friends are into "escort culture," which is why he thinks she dates folks like NoCap and Trippie. Akademiks specifically wanted to determine if she was an "escort" for the Ohio MC due to their recent Turks and Caicos vacation together.

The female streamer denied these claims, explaining that he invited multiple women and that he invited her specifically to stream together. Still, Ak pushed back and said that even non-sexual intentions that Trippie Redd might have verbally expressed don't exclude Summyah from "escort culture." He feels like she benefits from free trips, gifts, and luxuries in exchange for intimate favors, a notion she denied and condemned outright.

DJ Akademiks' Fight With Summyah

Marie denied having relations with Trippie and said DJ Akademiks is fixated on this narrative. She doesn't care about NoCap's shade towards Trippie Redd over her. Still, Akademiks fired back on Summyah's points, calling her framing disingenuous and criticizing her attacks on what folks perceive about her relationships. Ak said this isn't to get her to stop and is just commenting on the lifestyle, whereas she denied the notion that she's "hopping from rapper to rapper."

Overall, it was a very heated argument, and it only got worse from there. DJ Akademiks said the people that Summyah allegedly interacts with romantically don't respect her. Marie told Akademiks to be more positive with his coverage instead of chasing drama and putting other people down.

At the end of the day, Ak thinks SummyahMarie is not being honest about these relationships and is lashing out unfairly. She denied any sort of sexual relationship or other arrangement with Trippie Redd, defending his unencumbered choice to celebrate ahead of his upcoming album.