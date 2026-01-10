DJ Akademiks & Summyah Get Into Heated Fight Over Escort Allegations

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Summyah Heated Fight Escort Allegations Viral News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: Global Gaming League Founder and CEO and DJ Clinton Sparks (L) and DJ Akademiks attend Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex) @bryansteffy everywhere
DJ Akademiks criticized SummyahMarie for her lifestyle and her alleged or confirmed relationships with rappers like NoCap and Trippie Redd.

DJ Akademiks controversial coverage of hip-hop-adjacent romantic drama often leads to him in hot water. But rarely does he confront his subjects head-on. During the commentator and reporter's recent livestream, he called streamer and social media personality Summyah, also known as SummyahMarie, to argue about her recent romantic drama with confirmed former partner NoCap and, according to Ak, alleged fling Trippie Redd, whose alleged relationship is less clear.

FearBuck caught the heated on-stream argument on Twitter, but there's not a lot of context to their phone call. Nevertheless, he claimed that she and her friends are into "escort culture," which is why he thinks she dates folks like NoCap and Trippie. Akademiks specifically wanted to determine if she was an "escort" for the Ohio MC due to their recent Turks and Caicos vacation together.

The female streamer denied these claims, explaining that he invited multiple women and that he invited her specifically to stream together. Still, Ak pushed back and said that even non-sexual intentions that Trippie Redd might have verbally expressed don't exclude Summyah from "escort culture." He feels like she benefits from free trips, gifts, and luxuries in exchange for intimate favors, a notion she denied and condemned outright.

Read More: Offset Allegedly Threatens To Shoot Stefon Diggs In Leaked Audio From Celina Powell

DJ Akademiks' Fight With Summyah

Marie denied having relations with Trippie and said DJ Akademiks is fixated on this narrative. She doesn't care about NoCap's shade towards Trippie Redd over her. Still, Akademiks fired back on Summyah's points, calling her framing disingenuous and criticizing her attacks on what folks perceive about her relationships. Ak said this isn't to get her to stop and is just commenting on the lifestyle, whereas she denied the notion that she's "hopping from rapper to rapper."

Overall, it was a very heated argument, and it only got worse from there. DJ Akademiks said the people that Summyah allegedly interacts with romantically don't respect her. Marie told Akademiks to be more positive with his coverage instead of chasing drama and putting other people down.

At the end of the day, Ak thinks SummyahMarie is not being honest about these relationships and is lashing out unfairly. She denied any sort of sexual relationship or other arrangement with Trippie Redd, defending his unencumbered choice to celebrate ahead of his upcoming album.

Read More: Kick Streamer Konvy Speaks Out After Livestream Shooting In The Bronx

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NoCap Girlfriend Summyah Rejecting Floyd Mayweather Gossip News Viral Who Is Summyah? NoCap's Girlfriend Who Turned Down Floyd Mayweather
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
Lil Zay Osama Fight Stream Summyah Aspen Kartier Hip Hop News Gossip Lil Zay Osama Under Fire For Fight With Streamers Summyah & Aspen Kartier
Comments 0