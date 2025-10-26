Lil Zay Osama Under Fire For Fight With Streamers Summyah & Aspen Kartier

Lil Zay Osama has had a pretty turbulent year so far, with abuse allegations against him surfacing in April from his former partner. Now, he has another narrative to face, and it concerns an altercation with streamers Aspen Kartier and Summyah.

Here's how the story goes per the clip caught by ClipzHef on Twitter. Summyah gave Aspen some flowers, which led the "How I Grew Up" rapper to bring up the former's ex, NoCap. For those unaware, Summyah and NoCap fell out after a clip went viral of someone from Floyd Mayweather's team approaching the young streamer for her number.

Osama's words led Aspen to defend her friend, and they started to verbally fight with each other live on stream. They even pushed each other at certain points and got in each other's faces, and they eventually shut the thing down. However, another clip caught by Akademiks TV on Instagram shows Summyah witnessing an alleged physical altercation between the MC and Kartier.

Then, as caught by The Chicago Wave on Twitter, Lil Zay Osama spoke out about this altercation. "Let they a** know. B***h, I will slap the s**t out of one of you h*es, calling me a b***h and calling me out of my name and woofing and talking crazy like y'all talking. Y'all females. Stay in a female place. That's what's wrong with y'all. Y'all females think you can just do and say anything. No, b***h, y'all cannot. Stop doing that. Stop doing and saying anything."

Lil Zay Osama Fight

Another social media clip making the rounds is of Aspen Kartier explaining that she was just standing up for Summyah. Also, she allegedly made some more threats and scathing messages aimed at Osama, but we will see if this is just Internet combat or if things escalate... Hopefully, they do not.

More Clips