Lil Zay Osama & Polo G Get Nostalgic On New Single “How I Grew Up”

Lil Zay Osama has gone through a lot of big changes this year, and it looks like they have him feeling nostalgic. Back in May, the Chicago-born rapper pleaded guilty to possessing a machine gun in his federal case. The case had been in limbo since 2022 and stemmed from a firearm forgotten in an Uber. At the time, it was reported that he could be spending some serious time behind bars, though he appears to be at home for the time being.

Now, he’s preparing to unleash a new project, Streets Calling My Name. Last week, he teamed up with fellow artist Polo G, looking back on his upbringing on “How I Grew Up.” It showcases a more vulnerable side of the rapper, who goes over both the good and bad of his childhood, and revels in just how far he’s come. It serves as a solid preview of what else is on the way with the full album. Streets Calling My Name does not yet have an official release date at the time of writing, though it’s expected to arrive sometime this year.

