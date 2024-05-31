Lil Zay Osama Pleads Guilty In Federal Gun Case, Potential Prison Sentence Revealed

Lil Zay Osama was initially charged back in September of 2022, and after various back and forths, he now awaits his sentence.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by XXL on Friday (May 31), Lil Zay Osama and his legal team entered a guilty plea in his federal firearm case on Thursday. For those unaware, this case has been in limbo since September of 2022, after an Uber driver found a Glock with a switch in his car after the Chicago rapper took a ride. He pleaded guilty in Brooklyn Federal Court and still hasn't received a sentencing date, but could face a ten-year maximum or likely a 21 or 27-month sentence given federal guidelines. "I knowingly possessed a firearm that was a machine gun in Queens County on Sept. 29, 2022," Zay reportedly expressed in court according to the New York Daily News. I know that it was wrong and against the law.

Furthermore, this whole incident came about when an Uber driver picked Lil Zay Osama and his colleagues up in Manhattan. He saw him holding a gun and then dropped them off in Queens, and it was after their exit that the driver found a modified Glock 22 .40 caliber with an "auto sear" device that Zay left behind. After the driver notified the cops, they arrested him. But the case took an odd turn later in November, as authorities dismissed the case.

Lil Zay Osama's Guilty Plea

However, things didn't look bright for Lil Zay Osama for long, as in December of 2023, police arrested him on a weapons possession charge and alleged robbery. Then, in January, he received an indictment from a grand federal jury, which included charges of machine gun possession and possession of an unregistered firearm. "I guarantee n***as gone need me before I need them," Zay seemed to respond to these charges on social media. "I’ll be home sooner than you think. Blink n***a [purple devil emoji]."