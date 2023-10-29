Mozzy Joins Forces With Lil Zay Osama For New Track “Ain’t On Sh*t”

Mozzy is back with another new track, "Ain't On Sh*t." This time, the Cali-born rapper's teamed up with Chicago MC Lil Zay Osama, who lends a menacing verse to the energetic single. The song serves as a departure from his last, soulful October release, "If I Die Right Now." Laid-back and boastful, "Ain't On Sh*t" leans away from introspection and into the examination of others, repeatedly begging the question, "Fuck wrong with these n***as?"

Lil Zay Osama isn't the only fellow rapper Mozzy's teamed up with as of late, however. In September, Mozzy also joined forces with Stunna Girl for her unapologetic single, "Wake Dis Sh*t Up." He also dropped an EP in April of this year, Kollect Kall. The six-song offering includes features from YFN Lucci, Baby Money, E MOZZY, and Celly Ru.

Read More: Mozzy Gets Personal On His New Single “IF I DIE RIGHT NOW”

Mozzy - "Ain't On Sh*t" Ft. Lil Zay Osama

"Ain't On Sh*t" also comes along with a fun accompanying music video, which shows the duo spitting bars in a lofty brick building. Sketch-like details and dramatic edits bring their verses to life. Clearly, Mozzy's been eager to get back in studio since returning home from his 10-month prison stay in May.

Just ahead of his arrest, he unveiled his last full-length effort, Survivor’s Guilt. The LP includes various features from the likes of Roddy Ricch, Shordie Shordie, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta, and Moneybagg Yo. It was also his first release under Yo Gotti's imprint lebl, CMG. What do you think of Mozzy's new track "Ain't On Sh*t" with Lil Zay Osama? Will you be adding the new song to your playlist? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

A real demonic type of squadron like we tied to Satan

I'm slime related, look at all the time my guys is facin'

Annihilation under oath, said he gon’ die a gangster

I kind of like his gangster

Read More: Stunna Girl’s Brings Her Aggression Out On “Wake Dis S*** Up” With Mozzy

[Via]