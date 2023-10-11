Mozzy Gets Personal On His New Single “IF I DIE RIGHT NOW”

Sacramento rapper Mozzy has been in the game for nearly a little over a decade now. It feels longer than that, though. We say that because he has been putting out albums and singles faster than most of the competition out there. Since 2011, he has put out 44 (!) projects which is absolutely insane. His work ethic is no joke and it is a huge part to why he remains so successful in the genre. He might not be in everyone's rotation but he can certainly spit and he has plenty of examples.

However, Mozzy continues to wait a little bit before dropping a fully fleshed-out set of tracks. He did deliver an EP back on April 7, Kollect Kall that was six songs and just over 14 minutes. There were a few features that he grabbed for it, including YFN Lucci, Baby Money, Celly Ru, and E MOZZY. After that, he released two solo singles and a collaborative effort with up-and-comer Stunna Girl.

Listen To " IF I DIE RIGHT NOW" From Mozzy

Mozzy is back once again, this time with another solo effort. The single, "IF I DIE RIGHT NOW," sees the MC tap into his personal side. He talks about his grandmother dying, his recent jail visit, and making it in the rap game. Mozzy raps, "Held my head high even when I'm incapable / To see how far we take it, gon' continue to hustle / Strength and growth was birthed through continuous struggle." These sentiments are peppered all throughout, making it a very inspiring message for this who need some extra motivation.

Quotable Lyrics:

S*** brazy, we really made it

Square footage outrageous for this location

Overly spacious

Forgiatos sittin' under the spaceship

Pure motivation

Wake up every daily and chase it

